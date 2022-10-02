(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This FBS college football player production map, by position, is based on 713 tight ends. Regions of high production include the southern states that make up the ‘Pigskin Cult’, in addition, midwestern states from Ohio to the Great Plains are represented in the top tier. Twenty-three states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. Five states failed to produce any tight ends. Nine were from outside the country.