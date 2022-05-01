(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This map displays the 2022 Kansas City Royals current active roster players by birthplace. Six of the players are from Latin America. The Royals are made up of players from Latin America, California, the South & Midwest. Seven players on this year’s active roster were on the 2015 World Series Championship team. The Royals are currently in last place in the American League Central Standings but only two games behind the leader. Are you optimistic? Let’s Go Royals!