(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This map displays the 2023 Kansas City Royals current active 26-man roster players by birthplace. The Royals are made up of players from Latin America, California, the South & Midwest. Six of the players are from Latin America. Fourteen players on this year’s active roster were on last year’s team. The Royals are currently in last place in the American League Central Standings, eight games behind the leader. Are you optimistic? Let’s Go Royals!