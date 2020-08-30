(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
This past week the Women’s British Open was played in Scotland. The LPGA’s (Ladies Professional Golf Association) first major of 2020. The first of golf’s three major championships played this year. Of the Top 100 Money List, so far this season, 41 are from the United States. The next four countries in order are South Korea (11), Thailand (6), England (5) and Sweden (4). This map locates the U.S. golfers, based on their high school hometowns. Origins of these 41 ‘elite’ golfers are spread throughout the country representing 19 different states.