(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
March Madness will crown a champion this week. Five teams (Duke-5, Connecticut & North Carolina-4 each, Kansas & Kentucky-3) have won a total of 19 titles in the past 35 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport. Kansas was last year’s winner. Three new teams join Connecticut among the Final Four. So, the winner, among Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Miami (FL) and San Diego State, will lay claim to the title and possibly put themselves on this map.