(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This weekend is the Final of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Div. I Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’, being held in Pittsburgh, PA. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 30 years. Boston College leads with four, followed by Denver, Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota with three each. Massachusetts, Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are the Frozen Four teams. The state of Minnesota is well represented with three of the final teams.