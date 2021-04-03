(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
March Madness culminates with the Final Four this weekend. Four teams (Duke-5, Connecticut & North Carolina-4 each, and Kentucky-3) have won a total of 16 titles in the past 30 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will be facing UCLA and Baylor will square off with Houston to put themselves on this map?