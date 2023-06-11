(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This map looks at the NCAA Div. I Men’s college golf team champions, 1972-2023. Oklahoma State leads with ten championships, followed by Florida and Houston with four each. Stanford, Texas and Wake Forest have won three titles each. The Florida Gators won the 2023 Championship last week. Five of their fourteen roster players were from Florida, two each from California and the U.K., one each from Brazil, China, Guatemala, France and Italy. Just like the spring sports of baseball/softball, weather plays a major role as the south dominates this map.