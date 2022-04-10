(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This weekend is the Final of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Div. I Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’, being held in Boston, MA. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 32 years. Boston College leads with four, followed by Denver, Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota with three each. Denver, Michigan, Minnesota, and Minnesota State are the Frozen Four teams vying for the championship this year. It’s obvious that climate has an impact on elite college hockey teams.