(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The Bearcat men's basketball team is again sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings after compiling a record of 19-1 with two games left in the regular season. The MIAA Post-Season Tournament is scheduled to run from March 3-6. This proportional symbol map displays the defending national champions with the largest basketball in the center of the map. Truman State is ranked third. Washburn is the smallest basketball at #25. Go Bearcats!