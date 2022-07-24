(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 92nd Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 19th in Los Angeles, CA. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 349 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. Total numbers alone, California leads with 41 or 12% of all All-Stars. Florida, and the Dominican Republic are tied for second with 37 each, followed by Texas, and Venezuela with 26 each. 104 or 30% of All-Stars are from outside the country, primarily Latin America (86%).