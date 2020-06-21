(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The MLB Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 160 players over 5 rounds. The Draft in a ‘normal’ year includes 40 rounds with over a thousand players. This per capita map represents 30 states, Canada had three players. The map displays, ‘The South’, dominating production of elite baseball prospects along with higher values in western states. The Great Plains are virtually void of such caliber players. The top five producing states, California (25), Texas (24), Florida (14), North Carolina (9) and Georgia (8) account for over half of the players drafted.