The 2021 NBA Draft concluded last week with the selection of 60 players over two rounds. The past five years (2017-2021) or 300 players were compiled to produce this per capita production map of drafted basketball players based on where they went to high school. The eastern half of the country indicates an area of higher production. 34 percent of the draftees were college freshmen, only 21 percent seniors. Foreign players account for one in five, of the draftees.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nodaway County wreck kills 2
- Highway 2 wreck under investigation
- A Shenandoah man faces drug charges
- Omaha Man Faces Drug Charges
- Council Bluffs man booked on Page County warrants
- Shenandoah man charged following accident
- Suspect sought in Montgomery County pursuit
- Clarinda disturbance leads to public intox arrest
- 3 arrested in Shenandoah
- Red Oak woman arrested for driving while revoked
Images
Videos
Anniversaries
-
Aug 8