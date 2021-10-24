(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The NBA season is underway. This choropleth map is based on where the current 493 NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas in the eastern half of the U.S. (Mid-Atlantic urban core and rural south central states) standout as leading per capita producers of players. Professional basketball is truly an international game. 20% of NBA players are from outside the U.S. Canada, France, Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany and Serbia are the leading foreign producers.