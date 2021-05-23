goudge college baseball
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings.  Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas lead the way.  Fifteen of the twenty-five teams are located in the Deep South.  Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds.  This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map.  Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.

