(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
2021 NCAA Div. I Softball Regionals dominated ESPN coverage this past week. Super Regionals (Sweet Sixteen) will be played this weekend. The SEC accounts for seven of the remaining 16 teams. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have the highest rankings over the past five years. The largest symbols include UCLA, Oklahoma, Washington, Florida & Arizona. All teams still alive going into the Super Regionals. The eight Super Regional winners will play in the Women’s College World Series next week.