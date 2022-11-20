NCAA Div. I Field Hockey, 2022

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

Field Hockey is a good example of a regional sport. This weekend the NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Final Four is being played in Storrs, Connecticut. This player production map, based on where the 2,008 players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Northeast’. Pennsylvania, alone accounts for 439 or 22% of all players. Over one-fourth (529) of the field hockey players come from outside the country. The Netherlands, account for one-third (171) of the foreign players followed by England with 82, Germany (53) and Argentina (52).

