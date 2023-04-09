(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This weekend is the 2023 NCAA Men’s Div. I Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’. It is being held in Tampa, FL. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 33 years. Boston College and Denver (defending champion) lead with four, followed by Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota with three each. Boston U., Michigan, Minnesota, and Quinnipiac are the Frozen Four teams vying for the championship this year. It’s obvious that climate has an impact on elite college hockey teams.