(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship will be held this weekend in Omaha, NE. Louisville, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Texas are among the final four teams. Over the course of 41 years (1981-2021) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (3) have garnered fourteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), and UCLA (4).