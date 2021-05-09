goudge nfl draft 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The NFL Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 259 players over 7 rounds, representing 39 states and Canada.  This per capita map displays The ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South producing the greatest number of elite football players.  Two conferences, the SEC (25%) and Big Ten (19%), accounted for 44% of the players drafted.  The Power 5 Conferences account for 80% of the draftees. The New England, Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states are virtually void of such caliber players. Nine non-FBS players were selected in this year’s draft.

