(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The NFL season is now in full swing as it works around the pandemic. Which region of the country produces the highest quality football players? The ‘Southern Slant’ is very evident in this week’s professional football players map. This per capita map is based on where the current active roster players went to high school. The leading southern states account for half of all players. One percent of the NFL players are from outside the U.S.