Goudge

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The National Women’s  Soccer League (NWSL) completed it’s eighth year as a professional women’s soccer organization in 2020.  The top division of women’s soccer in the U.S.  It consists of nine teams with 26 players on a team.  The season normally runs from April thru October.  The Challenge Cup was played in a modified format due to Covid-19 concerns.  The Midwest and Rocky Mountain States produce the highest per capita players along with the mid-Atlantic seaboard.  The leading states account for 35% of the players.  14% hail from outside the U.S. 

