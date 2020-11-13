(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data, displays the percent of positive tests in each state. World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. The blue shaded states (eleven) are below 5% positivity. The red/pink shaded states, primarily in the South and Midwest, have positivity rates many times greater than the recommended guidelines. Will they remain open, as winter moves people indoors? Nationwide, case rates are well over 100,000 per day, the highest since the pandemic began!