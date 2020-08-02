(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is in it’s second year as a professional men’s lacrosse organization. It consists of seven teams with 26 players on a team. Lacrosse, the oldest organized sport in North America, is derived from Native Americans in pre-Columbian northeastern U.S. It has a greater following and produces the majority of players within that region of the country today. New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania account for almost 60% of the players. The PLL has commenced a two-week quarantined tournament held in Herriman, Utah from July 25-August 9. It will be covered by NBC Sports.