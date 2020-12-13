(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
Disc golf or ‘frisbee golf’ became an organized sport in 1974. It is played much like golf (lowest score wins). Instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc. The PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) has over 50,000 active members. This week’s per capita map displays the Top 500 ranked disc golfers in the U.S., based on their hometown states. The Northwest and central states tend to produce more per capita elite disc golfers. A recent professional tournament played in Charlotte, NC awarded $20,000 in prize money to the winner.