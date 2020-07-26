(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
Major League Baseball is scheduled to start a 60-game schedule on Thursday. This map displays the 2020 Kansas City Royals current active roster players by birthplace. Five of the players are from outside the U.S. The Royals are made up of players from California, Latin America, the Midwest & South accounting for the highest concentration. Three of this year’s roster were on the 2015 World Series Championship team. Are you optimistic? Let’s Go Royals!