(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The FIFA Women’s Soccer World Cup is being played in Australia and New Zealand until August 20. This map displays the hometowns of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. The team consists of 23 players, dominated by east and west coast states. Team USA, two-time defending World Cup Champions (2015 & 2019) and one of the favorites going into the competition was recently eliminated by Sweden on penalty kicks.