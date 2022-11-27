(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team will soon begin play for World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This map displays the hometowns of the players that will represent the United States in this international competition. The team consists of 26 players. And, is dominated by large urban areas on the east and west coast. Along with Atlanta, Dallas, and St. Louis in the interior of the country. Team USA did not qualify for the previous World Cup competition in 2018.