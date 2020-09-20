(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The 140th edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships were concluded this past weekend in Queens, New York. 54 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (22 Men and 32 Women) who participated. California accounts for 16 of the players, followed by Florida with 12 and Ohio with four.