(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The fortnight of Wimbledon is upon us (July 3 - July 16). The oldest tennis tournament in the world was first played in 1877. This map displays the hometowns of the 50 tennis players from the United States (31 Women and 19 Men) who are competing in this year’s Wimbledon Tennis Singles Championships. The Mid-Atlantic East Coast, Florida and California dominate.