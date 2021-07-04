U.S. Tennis Players at Wimbledon, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The fortnight of Wimbledon is upon us (June 28 - July 11). The oldest tennis tournament in the world was first played in 1877. This map displays the hometowns of the 20 tennis players from the United States (14 Women and 6 Men) who are competing in this year’s Wimbledon Tennis Singles Championships. The East Coast and California dominate.

