(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer team roster was just announced. This map displays the hometowns of the players that will represent the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in Olympic play starting July 21st. The team consists of 18 players and four alternates, dominated by east and west coast states. Team USA, the most successful women’s team in the world, includes 17 members who were part of the squad that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.