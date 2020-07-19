Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.