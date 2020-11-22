(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
Since 1982, the best high school football players in the nation have been selected annually by USA Today. This player production map, based on the past five years (261) of All-USA players, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. When it comes to recruiting, the rich get richer, the Power Five conferences account for 94% of all signed players. Lead by the Southeastern Conference (34%), Big Ten (26%), ACC (14%), PAC-12 (11%) and the Big-12 (9%). The top four teams in this week’s College Football rankings account for 36% of these players.