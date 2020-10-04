(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The WNBA Championship Finals will begin on Friday, October 2nd. The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces. There are 151 female players on the twelve teams that make up the WNBA. This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school. The Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states standout as leading per capita producers of players. 17 or approximately 11% of WNBA players are from overseas, led by Australia with three.