WNBA Player Origins, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The WNBA Playoffs are underway with the ‘best of five’ semi-finals starting this week.  The Phoenix Mercury will take on the #2 seeded Las Vegas Aces in one semi-final while the Chicago Sky play the #1 seeded Connecticut Sun in the other.  There are 145 female players on the twelve teams that make up the WNBA.  This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school.  The Mid-Atlantic and Southern Plains states standout as leading per capita producers of players.  20 or approximately 14% of WNBA players are from overseas, led by Australia with five.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.