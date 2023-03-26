(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
Women’s March Madness is down to the Sweet Sixteen. This map of Women’s National Basketball Champions from 1982-2022 indicates a national spread from coast to coast. . Only 15 different teams have won a national title since the NCAA started crowning champions in 1982. Four teams (Connecticut-11, Tennessee=8, Baylor-3 & Stanford-3) have won a total of 25 titles in the past 40 years. Ten of these teams depicted on the map made this year’s March Madness.