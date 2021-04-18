Goudge bowling

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport.  In this case, it’s the northeast that dominates. There are 87 NCAA Bowling programs and 745 bowlers.  The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) was played this past weekend at the AMF Pro Lanes in North Kansas City, MO.  Nebraska won their 6th Title by defeating Arkansas State 4-1. The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in 2004.

