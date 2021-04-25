(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
When mapped, the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll, is dominated by the Midwest. The Bearcat Volleyball team (ranked #15) finished second in the MIAA Conference Tournament in Topeka, KS. They defeated Washburn, (ranked #14) 3-2 in the quarterfinal match and Central Missouri, 3-0 in the semi-finals. The Bearcats fell to Nebraska-Kearney, (ranked #11) by a mere 2 pts in the championship match, completing their spring season with an outstanding 14-3 record.