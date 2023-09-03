Women’s Div. II Volleyball Top 25

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team is ranked #13 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll.  This is the third time in school history. West Texas A&M is ranked #1, followed by Concordia-St. Paul #2, Metropolitan State #3, Wayne State #4 and Tampa #5. The map indicates a Midwest concentration.  Three teams from the MIAA Conference are among the top 17. Along with the Bearcats, Nebraska Kearney is #16, and Washburn #17. The Bearcats open their season this weekend at the Rockhurst/William Jewell Tournament in Kansas City.

