(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2020 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was held this past weekend in Omaha, NE. Kentucky won for the first time and became the first SEC school to win a title. Over the course of 40 years (1981-2020) only eleven different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 19 years (1981-1999) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2000, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (4) have garnered fifteen championships. Stanford, last year’s champion, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), UCLA (4), Hawaii, Long Beach State and USC with three each.