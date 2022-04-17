(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it’s the Midwest and Northeast that dominate. Illinois ranks first, followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and Iowa in per capita bowler production. There are 93 NCAA Bowling programs and 819 bowlers. The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) will be played this weekend (April 15-16) in Columbus, OH. Nebraska leads all teams with six titles. The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in the 2003-04 season.