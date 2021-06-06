(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2021 NCAA Div. I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) is being played this week (June 3-9) in Oklahoma City. This proportional symbol map displays the 13 teams that have won championships over the past 38 years. Five of those teams are in the 2021 WCWS. UCLA leads with thirteen team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma with four and Arizona State, Florida, & Texas A&M with two each. PAC-12 Conference schools account for 24 of the titles and they have two teams in this year.