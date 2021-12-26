(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was held this past weekend in Columbus, OH. Wisconsin won the national title for the first time in a very close match with Big Ten rival Nebraska. Over the course of 41 years (1981-2021) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (3) have garnered fourteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), and UCLA (4).