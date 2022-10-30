(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 118th Major League Baseball’s World Series. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2021. Only 24 teams have one at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. It’s the fourth trip for the Astros in the last six years. They won in 2017. It’s the first trip for the Phillies since 2008, when they won their second World Series. In 1980 they captured the title after beating the Kansas City Royals.