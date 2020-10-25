Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.