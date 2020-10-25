(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 116th Major League Baseball’s World Series this week. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2019. Only 24 teams have one at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Dodgers have won six while the Devil Rays have yet to win their first World Series. Will the Devil Rays put themselves on the map?