(Shenandoah) -- A Georgia man faces charges following his arrest early Monday morning in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to Casey's General Store in the 600 block of South Fremont Street around 12:10 a.m. for an intoxicated person yelling at staff. Following an investigation, officers arrested 34-year-od Aaron Micah Goodine of Griffin, Georgia on charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on $600 bond.