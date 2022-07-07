(Maryville) -- After nearly a year at the helm, Amy Gessert is moving on from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials announced Tuesday that Gessert is stepping down as executive director after accepting a new job as a national training and technical assistance contract with the Institute for Community Inclusion, University of Massachusetts, Boston. Gessert was named executive director in August 2021, succeeding Lily White, who served the chamber for nearly seven years. Tyler Tapps is the interim president of the chamber's board. Tapps tells KMA News that while the decision came as a bit of a surprise, the board is supportive of the decision.
"Amy was a phenomenal leader and a phenomenal executive director so she is definitely highly marketable," said Tapps. "And we knew going in kind of from her previous job that her passion is working in disability services and she's kind of a strong advocate for that. So, with the new position that she has accepted, I think the board is whole-heartedly supportive of her new adventure and her new role."
Gessert had previously served as the Director of Development for Nodaway County Services and is also the co-owner of Gessert Retail Enterprises. In addition, she spent a decade as the Advocacy Specialist III/Social Security Unit Chief for Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services.
Over the past year, Tapps says the board was particularly impressed by the growth and communication efforts Gessert brought to the chamber -- including an uptick in membership.
"We went to kind of a tier system of dues and she's done a really good job of communicating that to businesses that have been around for a while, because that was kind of a significant change," said Tapps. "She had a very strong presence in social media which really connected us especially through legislative updates. Making people aware of all the legislative funding that might have an impact -- especially coming out of a COVID year, there was a lot of availability to grants and funds related to COVID."
While the departure is challenging, with several new board members and leadership, including Tapps himself, he says they're attempting to take the situation in stride.
"As sad as we are to see Amy leave because of her leadership, we kind of look at it as an opportunity to maybe find some things that have changed that we might be able to enhance," said Tapps. "There's a lot of discussion about remote work and being in the office and things like that, that we as a board haven't really landed on."
Tapps says the board has already begun the selection process for a new director.
"I actually have a few applications already," said Tapps. "That will close on July 22 as of now, and we're looking to hopefully wrap everything up and make an offer depending on qualified candidates by August 10 or 15 -- somewhere in that range."
Those interested in applying for the position should submit their application, resume, references, and cover letter to tytapps@nwmissouri.edu by July 22. A job description is available on the chamber's website.