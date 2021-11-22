(Clarinda) -- The 29th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving at 6 PM.
Parade chairperson Rick Finch joined the KMA Morning Show recently to give the history of the parade and relay some information.
"A lot of listeners will probably remember, the Page County Courthouse caught fire and burned in 1991," Finch explained. "We had a lot of different first responders from around the area that participated in fighting that blaze and saving the structure. And so we wanted to really give back to them and just say thank you.
"And so in 1993, two years later, they formed the Lighted Christmas Parade. Originally, it was a way just again to say thanks to all the first responders they could come in, have their equipment and their lights going, and they did a parade and it was so well received that it just continued to happen and continue to grow. Now it's really evolved into this great way to kick off the Christmas season."
Finch revealed the theme for the parade this year.
“This year is an old-fashioned Christmas, and we thought that that would be really appropriate with COVID. And everything else going on. You know, most people say: ‘Gosh, I wish we could get back to some normalcy.’ So we thought what a great theme this year would be an old-fashioned Christmas.
"So, folks who are working on floats, you can you can let your imagination run wild with that. If you want to focus on some of the historic structures that page county can or a particular time period or just, you know, whatever you feel that theme of an old-fashioned Christmas is we encourage you to embrace that and come ready to be in the parade.”
Finch shared the ideal spot to view the parade and gave some instructions to those looking to enter the parade.
“If folks are coming to watch the parade, I really recommend getting in, get around the courthouse along Washington Street, or along 16th Street, or Main Street. There'll be plenty of space, especially if folks come down Washington Street, as well. So, they'll have prime viewing available for all the different floats. Now, if folks are interested in participating in the parade itself.
"The great thing is, there's no pre-registration required. You can just show up that day. We do ask that folks start showing up around 4:30. So, we will line up from 4:30 until 6:00, and we're going to line everybody up on 13th Street. So, if folks in the area remember where the old high school was and where there's still a practice football field, that's 13th Street."
There will be prizes for the categories of best overall float, best theme, best display of lights, and holiday spirit.
Contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce for more information at 712-542-2166.
You can hear the full interview with Finch below.