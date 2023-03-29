(Corning) -- A major bridge replacement project begins this summer west of Corning.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a contract to Godbersen-Smith Construction out of Ida Grove for just over $808,000 to replace a bridge on Ginko Avenue roughly a mile north of U.S. Highway 34 between 210th and 220th Streets. County Engineer Charles Bechtold tells KMA News plans call for replacing the 1976 wooden deck pony truss bridge with a 110-foot long by 24-foot wide concrete structure.
"It's a steel-type bridge but the deck -- the travel way and we call it the the deck is wooden timber," said Bechtold. "It's been a constant repair and now we're going to replace it with concrete so there will be little or no maintenance in the near future."
Bechtold adds the funding for the bridge is coming from the county's farm-to-market funds, and the final price came in a little over the engineer's estimate of $750,000. However, he says the bridge only has roughly six years of service left and adds the structure is no longer suitable for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
"There's some structural damage to the bridge itself and it has been posted for weight limits on there," Bechtold explained. "It's about a 90-foot-long bridge and it's narrow too -- it's only about 21 feet wide."
Bechtold says the bridge replacement has been in the works for some time, well before he took over the county engineer position in August.
"This is a project that I've inherited from the previous county engineer -- he had already started the work and I'm just doing the follow up on it," he said. "So, it was designed and ready to go when I started, and then I walked it through the Iowa DOT bid process and awarding the contract."
Plans call for the project to begin by July 17, and the contractor will have 80 days to complete the bridge replacement. In related business, the board also reviewed the county's five-year plan for secondary roads. Bechtold says they are currently targeting repaving and widening portions of Corning and Carl Road along with 210th Street or "old Highway 34" running west of Corning to Montgomery County within the next few years.